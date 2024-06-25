ICICI Bank: Motilal Oswal reiterates 'buy' on the private lender, sees over 15% upside – 6 key reasons why
ICICI Bank achieved 16% growth in core fees in FY24 driven by retail, SME, and business banking. The bank aims for 15% YoY opex growth leveraging technology. Motilal Oswal reiterates 'BUY' call with a target price of ₹1,350, indicating over 15% potential upside.
Domestic brokerage house Motilal Oswal, in a recent note, said that ICICI Bank is well-positioned to deliver a superior performance characterised by healthy loan growth, strong asset quality and industry-leading return ratios. The brokerage has reiterated its 'BUY' call on the private sector lender with a target price of ₹1,350 (premised on 2.5x FY26E ABV). This indicates an over 15 percent potential upside.
