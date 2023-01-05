ICICI Bank vs Axis Bank vs HDFC Bank: Which stock to buy at current juncture?

ICICI Bank vs Axis Bank vs HDFC Bank: After huge 21 per cent surge in Nifty Bank index in 2022, stock market experts are expecting the rally in banking shares to continue in 2023 as well. They said that PSU banks and some private banks are going to attracts DIIs and FIIs to a larger extent as most of the Indian banks are going to benefit from the ongoing capex cycle. They said that in private bank space, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank are going to remain in focus of majority of investors. So, for a retail investor who has limited amount for investment, it becomes a tricky affair as to which banking stock one should buy at current juncture.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}