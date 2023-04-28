Stock to buy today: After announcement of fourth quarter results by Axis Bank on Thursday and Bank Nifty index further sustaining above its breakout level of 42,600, positional investors might get confused at to which banking stock they should buy in current markets. Both ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have reported decent Q4 results and hence it might become tricky for a positional investor if it is asked to select either of these two private sector banks for stock investment.

According to stock market experts, both ICICI Bank and Axis Bank results are encouraging for Dalal Street bulls. They said that Axis Bank management had announced earlier that the liability coming on its financials will be absorbed in one go and they did the same by announcing Citi acquisition loss in its fourth quarter numbers for the financial year 2022-23. Experts maintained that both Bank Nifty stocks are looking good but if someone has to choose either of them then in that case they advised to select ICICI Bank ahead of Axis Bank shares.

Stock to buy today

Speaking on ICICI Bank vs Axis Bank shares, Saurabh Jain, Vice President — Research at SMC Global Securities said, "IF we look at these banking stocks from Q4 results perspective, both banks have delivered decent Q4 numbers. As announced by Axis Bank management, they have declared the loss incurring to their balance sheet due to Citi acquisition, which has put clarity in the minds on both bank management and its investors. But, someone has to select either of these two, then I would go with ICICI Bank shares for investing as it may take some time for Axis Bank to adjust the losses visible on its balance sheet due to Citi acquisition."

On ICICI Bank vs Axis Bank shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "ICICI Bank share price may become bullish after closing above ₹920. The bank share may go up to ₹950 and ₹970 levels respectively after closing above ₹920 apiece levels. One can buy ICICI Bank shares above ₹920 maintaining stop loss at ₹890 for these two above-mentioned targets."

Speaking on Axis Bank share price outlook, Sumeet Bagadia said, "Axis Bank shares have strong support placed at ₹830 and it may become bullish after closing above ₹890. So, fresh entry is advisable only above ₹890 levels. One can buy the stock at around ₹820 to ₹830 apiece levels for short term target of ₹890 maintaining stop loss at ₹800 apiece levels."

On which of these bank share is looking strong on chart pattern, the technical expert of Choice Broking said, "ICICI Bank shares are looking more promising than Axis Bank shares on chart pattern."

In Q4FY23 earnings, ICICI Bank recorded a consolidated net income of ₹53,922.75 crore, up by 25.88% YoY from ₹42,834.06 crore during Q4FY22. ICICI Bank said its net expenses stood at ₹38,716.56 crore during the quarter ended March 2023 as against ₹31,306.02 crore during the same quarter of the previous financial year.

In Q4 FY23 results, Axis Bank reported a net loss of ₹5,728. 42 crore as against a net profit of ₹4,117.77 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Axis Bank in an exchange filing said that it incurred a huge loss during the March quarter owing to purchasing cost of Citi Bank's India consumer division during the quarter.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.