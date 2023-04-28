ICICI Bank vs Axis Bank: Which stock to buy after strong Q4 results

Stock to buy today

Speaking on ICICI Bank vs Axis Bank shares, Saurabh Jain, Vice President — Research at SMC Global Securities said, "IF we look at these banking stocks from Q4 results perspective, both banks have delivered decent Q4 numbers. As announced by Axis Bank management, they have declared the loss incurring to their balance sheet due to Citi acquisition, which has put clarity in the minds on both bank management and its investors. But, someone has to select either of these two, then I would go with ICICI Bank shares for investing as it may take some time for Axis Bank to adjust the losses visible on its balance sheet due to Citi acquisition."