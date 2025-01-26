ICICI Bank vs IDFC First Bank vs Yes Bank: Which stock should you buy after Q3 results 2025? EXPLAINED

ICICI Bank vs IDFC First Bank vs Yes Bank: Leading banks announced their October-December quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q3FY25), reporting decent financial performance amid a subdued corporate earnings growth. Even as D-Street investors ponder which stock to buy, sell, or hold, market experts have given ‘buy’ or ‘hold’ ratings for ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, and Yes Bank after their latest Q3FY25 earnings verdict.

Market analysts noted that the leading private sector lenders ICICI Bank and Yes Bank delivered healthy earnings growth in the December quarter. On the other hand, IDFC First Bank was impacted by the disbursal of micro-finance loans, increased provisions, and higher loan slippage during the quarter.

Advertisement

ICICI Bank vs IDFC First Bank vs Yes Bank Q3 Results IDFC First Bank reported a sharp drop of 53 per cent in net profit to ₹339.4 crore, dragged by increased provisions due to higher loan slippages, compared to ₹715.7 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net interest income (NII)—the difference between interest earned and paid—rose 14.4 per cent to ₹4,902 crore compared to ₹4,286.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Advertisement

ICICI Bank reported a rise of 15 per cent in its standalone net profit to ₹11,792.4 crore, supported by healthy loan growth and an increased core income, compared to ₹10,271.6 crore in the corresponding period last year.

NII rose nine per cent to ₹20,340.6 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal, compared to ₹18,678.6 crore in the year-ago period. India's second-largest private sector lender reported a stable asset quality in Q3FY25.

Yes Bank posted a remarkable 164.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹612.27 crore, along with a 10.2 per cent growth in NII. The NII stood at ₹2,224 crore, with net interest margins (NIMs) remaining unchanged at 2.4 per cent year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter.

Advertisement

ICICI Bank vs IDFC First Bank vs Yes Bank: Which stock to buy? According to Abhishek Pandya, Research Analyst at StoxBox, ICICI Bank delivered healthy performance, with a 15 per cent rise in net profit, driven by robust credit growth across Retail, Business Banking, and SME segments.

"ICICI Bank maintained strong asset quality and stable NPA ratios while also slowing down margin compression, and return ratios remained the strongest among industry players," said Pandya.

In contrast, IDFC First Bank reported a 53 per cent decline in net profit, impacted by elevated microfinance provisions and margin compression, despite strong credit growth of 22 per cent YoY. Meanwhile, Yes Bank showed a remarkable 164 per cent jump in net profit, driven by reduced provisions and investment income gains.

Advertisement

“Amidst these performances, ICICI Bank stands out for its balanced growth, operational excellence, and ability to navigate challenging market conditions effectively,” added Abhishek Pandya of StoxBox.

Yes Bank share price outlook For Yes Bank shares, Mahesh M Ojha, AVP—Research at Hensex Securities, said the stock is facing an immediate hurdle at ₹21.50. If it breaks above this on a closing basis, Yes Bank's share price may go up to ₹25.

Advertisement

ICICI Bank share price outlook According to the Hensex Securities market expert, ICICI Bank's share price looks positive on the technical chart pattern. The private bank stock has made a strong base at ₹1,190 levels.

“So, one can buy ICICI Bank shares in the ₹1,210 to ₹1,215 range for the short-term target of ₹1,280 and ₹1,320,” said Mahesh M Ojha of Hensex Securities. ICICI Bank shareholders can also hold the scrip, maintaining a trailing stop loss of ₹1,180 for the abovementioned targets.

Advertisement

IDFC First Bank share price outlook Ojha added that IDFC First Bank has delivered weak Q3 results, and the banking stock may witness some selling pressure on Monday.

"I would suggest a buy-on-dip strategy to investors who are willing to buy IDFC First Bank shares. They can buy the stock in the ₹60 to ₹61.50 range for an immediate target of ₹64. On breaching above ₹64 on a closing basis, the stock may go up to ₹68 apiece mark," said Mahesh M Ojha.

Advertisement