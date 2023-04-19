A mid-cap pharmaceutical company named Granules India Ltd registered a market valuation of ₹7,356.89 Cr at today's close. Granules India Limited is a Hyderabad-based Indian pharmaceutical manufacturing firm that produces APIs, PFIs, and FDs for major international corporations.

The brokerage firm ICICI Direct Research is bullish on the stock in a target frame of 3 months and has fixed a target price of ₹340 apiece for Granules India.

“Pharma stocks have been in the limelight since the beginning of April after being out of favour for several months as the risk-reward turned favourable. Granules’ share price has been in a corrective phase for past six months and underwent a healthy base formation in past 12 weeks, thus offering fresh entry opportunity with decent risk-reward setup," said the research analysts of ICICI Direct Research in a note.

Commenting on the technical outlook of the stock, the analysts said “Structurally, the share price has retraced 20 week’s rally by 62% over 24 weeks, thus highlighting the corrective nature of decline and in the process factoring in many headwinds. The slower pace of decline followed by 12 weeks of base formation near key support of ₹280 indicates that downward momentum has abated and some value buying is expected to emerge at the current juncture."

“We expect the share price to head towards ₹340 over the next few months as it is 61.8% retracement of the entire decline (381-268) over the past six months," they further added.

Commenting on the fundamental outlook of the stock, the research analysts of ICICI Direct Research said “We expect Granules’ revenue to grow at ~14% CAGR (FY23E-25E) on the back of strong sales from its major molecules like Paracetamol, Ibuprofen, Metformin, Methocarbamol and Guaifenesin. Granules’ increased focus on diversification of API portfolio, geographical diversification, backward integration may lead to margin expansion, going forward. On this basis, we expect EBITDA of Granules to grow at 15% CAGR (FY23E25E). Granules has guided for ₹600 crore capex for FY23, FY24 for API, backward integration and new formulations. Overall, Granules remains a decent play with clear vision to play on its strength of economies of scale and gradual expansion into more complex products/forms to improve margins."

The shares of Granules India closed today on the NSE at ₹303.70 apiece level, up by 1.00% from the previous close of ₹300.70. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹381.00 on (04-Nov-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹226.95 on (20-Jun-2022).



Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test