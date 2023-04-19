ICICI Direct is bullish on Granules India, sees upside in a target frame of 3 months

Commenting on the fundamental outlook of the stock, the research analysts of ICICI Direct Research said “We expect Granules’ revenue to grow at ~14% CAGR (FY23E-25E) on the back of strong sales from its major molecules like Paracetamol, Ibuprofen, Metformin, Methocarbamol and Guaifenesin. Granules’ increased focus on diversification of API portfolio, geographical diversification, backward integration may lead to margin expansion, going forward. On this basis, we expect EBITDA of Granules to grow at 15% CAGR (FY23E25E). Granules has guided for ₹600 crore capex for FY23, FY24 for API, backward integration and new formulations. Overall, Granules remains a decent play with clear vision to play on its strength of economies of scale and gradual expansion into more complex products/forms to improve margins."

