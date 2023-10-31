ICICI Direct picks Engineers India as ‘high conviction idea’; here's why
ICICI Direct has picked Engineers India (EIL) as its 'high conviction idea' on the back of multiple reasons. The brokerage has a ‘buy’ call on the stock with a target price of ₹160.
After a 20 percent decline in the stock in the last 3 months, brokerage house ICICI Direct has picked Engineers India (EIL) as its 'high conviction idea' on the back of a healthy order book, strong revenue visibility, and robust financials.
