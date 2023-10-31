ICICI Direct picks Engineers India as ‘high conviction idea’; here's why

ICICI Direct has picked Engineers India (EIL) as its 'high conviction idea' on the back of multiple reasons. The brokerage has a ‘buy’ call on the stock with a target price of ₹160.

After a 20 percent decline in the stock in the last 3 months, brokerage house ICICI Direct has picked Engineers India (EIL) as its 'high conviction idea' on the back of a healthy order book, strong revenue visibility, and robust financials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The brokerage has a ‘buy’ call on the stock with a target price of ₹160 for a time duration of 6 months. This implies an upside of over 26 percent from its current market price of ₹126.75 (as of October 30).

Stock Price Trend The stock has risen 85 percent in the last 1 year and 61 percent in 2023 YTD, giving positive returns in 6 of the 10 months so far of the current calendar year. However, the stock has shed 14 percent in October so far, extending losses for the third straight session since August. In these 3 months, between August and October, the stock has lost over 20 percent. It was also in the red in February, down 18.5 percent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the stock gave positive returns for 5 straight months before the latest drop between March and July. In that period, it gave multibagger returns, rallying over 122 percent. It was also positive in January, up 11 percent.

Still, it is over 24 percent away from its 52-week high of ₹167.25, hit on September 5, 2023, and 53 percent away from its record high of ₹269, hit on May 7, 2010.

About the Firm Engineers India (EIL), established in 1965, is an Indian public sector Navratna company, primarily present in engineering consultancy and turnkey segments. In engineering consultancy, the company’s core focus area currently is the oil & gas sector which mainly includes refinery and petrochemicals. In the turnkey segment, the company takes EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Construction) contracts. The company also secures consultancy orders from international markets such as the Middle East, Africa, South Asia & Central Asia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Financials While the firm has not announced its September quarter results, in the June quarter (Q1FY24), it posted a massive 114 percent jump in its net profit at ₹139 crore as against ₹65 crore in the year-ago period. However, its revenue was up just half a percent to ₹818 crore in Q1FY24 versus ₹815 crore in the same period last year. EBITDA, meanwhile, stood at ₹164.74 crore in June 2023, up 120.33 percent from Rs. 74.77 crore in June 2022.

In FY23, the company’s consolidated revenue stood at ₹3,330 crore (+14.3 percent YoY) with a net profit of ₹346 crore (+148 percent YoY). Engineering consultancy contributed 43 percent to total revenues in FY23 while turnkey segment contributed 57 percent.

Investment Rationale Healthy order book: EIL’s current order backlog stands at ₹8,102 crore as of Q1FY24 end (3x FY23 revenues) and already provides strong revenue visibility, noted the brokerage. According to ICICI, the total order inflows at ₹4,707 crore in FY23 and ₹1,265 crore were mainly driven by the oil & gas segment with the balance from chemicals, fertilisers, metals, power and infra. The oil & gas segment, where the company has a solid track record of executing many projects, continues to be the core focus area and is expected to drive order inflows in the medium-term led by strong traction visible through tenders floated in refinery, and petrochemical segments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It further informed that the company expects FY24E order inflows of at least FY23 numbers with a high possibility of exceeding that level and said Q1FY24 inflows reiterate the confidence in terms of securing orders for FY24E.

Higher share of consultancy segment: As per the brokerage, the consultancy segment, which contributes 43 percent to total revenues and has much better EBIT margins (27 percent vs 3 percent in the turnkey segment), is expected to witness significant recovery led by execution of existing contracts and healthy orders pipeline in domestic & international markets. Given strong order inflows in the consultancy segment in FY23 and 61 percent of order backlog coming from this higher margin segment, ICICI Direct expects the margins of the company to improve from 9.3 percent in FY23 to 11.7 percent in FY25E.

The increased execution and improvement in margins will lead to a PAT CAGR of 23 percent over FY23-FY25E, it estimates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Valuation and view With strong order inflows in FY23-Q1FY24, a better segment mix, focus on new export markets, the brokerage believes that the company’s financial performance will improve significantly over FY23-25E as compared to FY20-23. Revenue and PAT are expected to register 15.5 percent and 23.1 percent CAGR over FY23-FY25E, respectively.

Valuation at 13.6x P/E on FY25E looks attractive considering the multiple tailwinds. Thus, the brokerage assigned a BUY rating.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of MintGenie. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

