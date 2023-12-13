ICICI Direct picks IndusInd Bank as a 'High Conviction Idea' for December; here's why
Domestic brokerage house ICICI Direct has picked banking major IndusInd Bank as its 'High Conviction Idea' for the month of December. The recommendation is driven by the bank's commendable asset quality, successful attainment of targeted business parameters, a thriving momentum in retail growth, and a robust outlook for future expansion.
