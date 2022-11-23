ICICI Direct picks ITC, Axis Bank, others post Q2 earnings: Check here

Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) posted a robust performance in Q2FY23. Total operating income for the quarter came in at ₹29,931 crore, up 12.9% QoQ amid 10.6% QoQ growth in volumes at 5.2 lakh units. Margins surprised positively this time and were up 204 bps QoQ to 9.3%. Gross margins epanded 150 bps QoQ. Consequent PAT in Q2FY23 came in at ₹2,062 crore 2x QoQ, driven by higher operating margins as well as higher other income.