ICICI Direct sees 35% upside in this auto stock. Should you buy now?

After climbing to 52-week high of ₹287 apiece levels in second fortnight of April 2022, Minda Corporation share price has remained under base building mode for the last two months. However, the auto stock has started giving fresh upside swing in last few session giving an indication that the stock is about the come out of the consolidation phase. As per the ICICI Direct research report, Minda Corporation share price may go up to ₹260 apiece levels in long term from current ₹190 per share mark.

