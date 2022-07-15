ICICI Lombard fixes record date for dividend: Details here

ICICI Lombard fixes record date for dividend: Details here1 min read . 15 Jul 2022
- A large-cap company with a market valuation of ₹61,621.43 crore, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. operates in the financial services industry.
A large-cap company with a market valuation of ₹61,621.43 crore, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. operates in the financial services industry. One of the top private general insurance providers in India, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. offers coverage for several types of insurance, including automobile, health, travel, business, crop, and cyber. The company's board of directors recommended a dividend at a rate of ₹5.0 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2022, and the company has declared the record date for the same.
In its file submitted to BSE, the company has mentioned that “The Company has fixed Friday, July 29, 2022 as the ‘Record Date’ for determining entitlement of Members to receive final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, if approved at the AGM. The final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 at the rate of ₹5.0 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each, as recommended by the Board of Directors, if approved at this Meeting, will be paid to those Members who hold shares in dematerialised mode, based on the beneficial ownership details to be received from National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) as on Friday, July 29, 2022; in physical mode, if their names appear in the Company’s Register of Members, after giving effect to valid transmission or transposition requests lodged with the Company as on Friday, July 29, 2022."
The shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance closed today at ₹1,251 level, up by 0.024% from its previous close of ₹1250.70. The stock has dropped 17.78 per cent over the past year, and on a YTD basis, it has fallen 11.26 per cent so far in 2022. At the current market price, the stock is trading higher than 20 days, 50 days and 100-day moving averages but lower than 5 days and 200-day moving averages.