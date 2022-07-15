ICICI Lombard fixes record date for dividend: Details here

In its file submitted to BSE, the company has mentioned that “The Company has fixed Friday, July 29, 2022 as the ‘Record Date’ for determining entitlement of Members to receive final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, if approved at the AGM. The final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 at the rate of ₹5.0 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each, as recommended by the Board of Directors, if approved at this Meeting, will be paid to those Members who hold shares in dematerialised mode, based on the beneficial ownership details to be received from National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) as on Friday, July 29, 2022; in physical mode, if their names appear in the Company’s Register of Members, after giving effect to valid transmission or transposition requests lodged with the Company as on Friday, July 29, 2022."