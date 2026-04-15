ICICI Lombard General Insurance announces ₹7 final dividend along with Q4 results

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company announced its financial performance for the March-ended quarter and full FY26 after-market hours on Wednesday.
The private insurer reported a 7.3% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone net profit to ₹547 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to ₹510 crore in Q4 FY25, driven by strong demand for its retail health insurance products.
Sequentially, net profit grew by 15.6% to ₹539 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹466 crore in the previous quarter. For FY26, profit after tax (PAT) on YoY basis grew by 10.5% to ₹2,772 crore in FY2026, compared to ₹2,508 crore in FY2025.
PAT on an n basis increased by 14.1% to ₹2,761 crore in FY2026 from ₹2,419 crore in FY2025.
The retail health insurance premium improved by 55.65% YoY to ₹594.47 crore, compared to ₹381.93 crore in the same period last year. In the corporate segment, premium rose modestly by 9% YoY to ₹1,714.20 crore.
Meanwhile, motor insurance—its largest segment, accounting for nearly half of total premiums—grew 6.24% during the quarter. The growth was led by a pickup in vehicle sales, particularly in the passenger vehicle (PV) segment, following GST rate cuts.
Premium from crop insurance stood at ₹11.90 crore, marking a 63% decline from ₹32.29 crore in the same period last year. Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) of the company on a YoY basis stood at ₹28,712 crore in FY2026, compared to ₹26,833 crore in FY2025, reflecting a growth of 7.0%.
The company’s combined ratio, a key profitability metric, stood at 101.2% for Q4 FY2026, compared to 102.5% in Q4 FY2025, driven by Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) growth of 18.2% in Q4 FY2026 versus industry growth of 10.9%.
A lower combined ratio in insurance indicates better profitability and efficiency, meaning the insurer is paying out less in claims and expenses relative to the premiums it collects.
Along with the results, the company also announced a dividend of ₹7 per share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.
“The Board of Directors of the Company has proposed a final dividend of ₹7 per share for FY2026. This payment is, however, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company,” the company said in its regulatory filing.
With the proposed dividend, the company’s total dividend for FY2026 has increased to ₹13.50 per share, compared to ₹12.50 per share in FY2025.
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Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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