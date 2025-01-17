ICICI Lombard General Insurance Q3 Results: Net profit rises 68% to ₹724 crore, gross premium drops marginally

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Q3 Results: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q3FY25) on Friday, January 17, reporting a sharp rise of 68 per cent in net profit to ₹724.4 crore, compared to ₹431.5 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The gross premium dropped marginally by 0.3 per cent to ₹6,214 cr compared to ₹6,230 crore in the year ago period. The return on average equity (ROAE) came in at 21.5 per cent compared to 15.3 per cent in the same period last year.

