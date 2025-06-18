ICICI Lombard, Go Digit to New India Assurance: Why are general insurance stocks rising? EXPLAINED

Stock Market Today: ICICI Lombard, Go Digit to New India Assurance, the general insurance stocks, gained during the intraday trades on Wednesday despite weak markets.

Here is why the general insurance stocks are rising on Wednesday. EXPLAINED The gains in the general insurance stocks, such as ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd., Go Digit General Insurance Ltd , The New India Assurance Company Ltd., and others, are fueled by the fact that there are speculation about the Government of India (GoI) approving the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India or IRDAI's proposal to raise term plan insurance premiums. Led by these expectations, the general insurance stocks are rising today.

Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities, attributed the rise in general insurance stocks to the buzz about the Government of India (GoI) considering approving IRDAI's suggestion for a hike in the term plan insurance premiums by around 18%.

This has triggered buying buzz in general insurance stocks, as Dalal Street believes the GoI move would fuel revenue and profit of the general insurance companies by around 4% to 5%, said Gorakshkar. However, it is completely speculative, as the GoI has yet to make any announcement, added Gorakshkar. Those who have a high risk appetite can look at ICICI Lombard shares, as it has the highest market share and business volume, said Gorakshkar.

General insurance sector—Analyst views The general insurance industry posted growth of 6.5% year-on-year in May ’25, as per JM Financial Institutional Securities data. The segmental data continued to signal positive signs in May 2025—fire grew 17% year-on-year to ₹26000 crore, engineering grew 35% to ₹520 crore, and health grew 9% year-on-year to ₹9100 crore, as per JM Financial.

Also Read | Vedanta declares first interim dividend of ₹7 per share for FY26

Despite the general insurance sector's modest like-to-like growth of 8.6%, FY26 got off to a robust start in April and May, with YoY growth of 10% plus as per JM Financial. Their preferred insurer at the current market price is ICICI Lombard, which they value at 32 times FY27 estimated earnings per share of ₹67 with a target price of INR 2,150 for growth of 13% and 15% in FY26 and FY27, respectively, and an RoE that is continuously over 17%.

General insurance stocks—share price movement General insurance stocks, such as ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd., Go Digit General Insurance, and The New India Assurance Company, among others, gained up to 1.5% during the intraday trades on Wednesday despite weakness in the Indian stock markets.