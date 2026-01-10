ICICI Lombard official accidentally shares draft Q3 results on WhatsApp, days before Board meeting

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company informed on Saturday, 10 January, that one of its key officials accidentally shared some information about unaudited draft financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2025 on their personal WhatsApp status.

The information was posted on January 9 at approximately 5:44 pm, according to a regulatory filing by ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company.

The exchange filing read, “We would like to inform you that a designated person of the Company inadvertently uploaded certain information pertaining to an unaudited draft financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025, on the personal WhatsApp Status on January 9, 2026, at around 5:44 pm.”

The company's board meeting is scheduled to be conducted on 13 January 2026 to consider and approve audited financial results and audited financial statements for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2025.

The official removed the post within an hour of being aware of the incident, the filing said.

In line with good corporate governance and as a precaution, the company has notified the stock exchanges about the incident, it added."

Warning for investors The company has warned investors not to depend on any financial information unless it has been officially released following approval by the board of directors.

The draft financial results may change during the ongoing audit and have not been approved by the board of directors, it said.