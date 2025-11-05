ICICI Lombard policyholders alert: General insurance company has this update to claim your dues

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, a leading general insurance company, on Wednesday, November 5, announced an initiative to help its customers or their beneficiaries claim the dues that are with the company as unclaimed insurance amounts.

ICICI Lombard, in an exchange filing today, said that it has identified that numerous policy proceeds, claims, premium pay-ins, and refunds have remained unclaimed by policyholders/beneficiaries/customers, often due to outdated contact, communication details or other communication gaps.

The company said that through this comprehensive customer outreach initiative, it looks to ensure that its customers get what's rightfully theirs.

To facilitate the process of claiming dues by customers, the company has adopted a three-pronged strategy:

1. Simplified claim process The policyholders or their beneficiaries can easily check and claim the pending amounts held with ICICI Lombard through multiple channels.

2. Multiple contact options The company said it has established dedicated support channels that will assist the policyholders and their beneficiaries in claiming the dues.

3. Customer outreach initiatives The company is also actively reaching out to policyholders who have unclaimed funds in their accounts to ensure faster claim of such dues.

How to check unclaimed amounts with ICICI Lombard In order to ease the process and make it more accessible, the company has announced that policyholders can reach out to the company via a toll-free number, website, email or by visiting the nearest branch. Here are the details:

⦁ Customers can call the toll-free number: 1800 2666

⦁ They can write an email to customersupport@icicilombard.com

⦁ Policyholders or their beneficiaries can also visit the nearest branch for personalized assistance.

⦁ The policyholder/ beneficiary can also access the website of ICICI Lombard through the following link https://ilhc.icicilombard.com/Home/UnclaimedAmount and fill necessary details to verify and claim their pending dues.

"We are committed to ensuring that our policyholders/beneficiaries receive every benefit they are entitled to under their insurance policies,” said a spokesperson for the company.

ICICI Lombard is a large-cap general insurance firm. The company's stock has seen a 10% rise in six months and a 13% gain on a year-to-date basis.