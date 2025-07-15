ICICI Lombard Q1 Results: Net profit rises 28.7% to ₹747 crore. Check details

ICICI Lombard Q1 Results: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company declared the April to June quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q1FY26) on Tuesday, July 15. The company reported a 28.7 per cent rise in net profit at ₹747.08 crore compared to ₹580.37 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The total income for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025 rose by 13.6 per cent to ₹6,083.3 crore from ₹5,351.9 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Gross premiums written grew 1.5 per cent at ₹8,052.5 crore for the first quarter of FY26 from ₹7,931 crore in the same quarter last year.

The insurance company's net premiums written increased 4.7 per cent to ₹5,610.5 crore from ₹5,360.5 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The insurance company announced a final dividend of ₹7 per equity share, which has a face value of ₹10 each.

“The shareholders had approved a final dividend of ₹7.00 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each for the year ended March 31, 2025 at the Annual General Meeting held on June 30, 2025,” the company's financial results read.

Also Read | HDB Financial Q1 profit dips 2% in 1st earnings declaration since listing

During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the company allotted 909,691 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each pursuant to the exercise of employee stock options granted.