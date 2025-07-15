ICICI Lombard Q1 Results: Net profit rises 28.7% to ₹747 crore. Check details

ICICI Lombard Q1 Results: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company declared the April to June quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q1FY26) on Tuesday, July 15. The company reported a 28.7 per cent rise in net profit at ₹747.08 crore compared to ₹580.37 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The total income for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025 rose by 13.6 per cent to ₹6,083.3 crore from ₹5,351.9 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Gross premiums written grew 1.5 per cent at ₹8,052.5 crore for the first quarter of FY26 from ₹7,931 crore in the same quarter last year.

The insurance company's net premiums written increased 4.7 per cent to ₹5,610.5 crore from ₹5,360.5 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The insurance company announced a final dividend of ₹7 per equity share, which has a face value of ₹10 each.

“The shareholders had approved a final dividend of ₹7.00 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each for the year ended March 31, 2025 at the Annual General Meeting held on June 30, 2025,” the company's financial results read.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the company allotted 909,691 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each pursuant to the exercise of employee stock options granted.

About ICICI Lombard ICICI Lombard is a private general insurance company that offers a diversified range of products through multiple distribution channels, including motor, health, crop, fire, personal accident, marine, engineering, and liability insurance. The company issued over 37.6 million policies, processed over 3.2 million claims, and had a gross written premium (GWP) of ₹ 282.58 billion for the year ended March 31, 2025. ICICI Lombard had 328 branches and 15,123 employees as of March, 31, 2025.