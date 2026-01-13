ICICI Lombard Q3 results: Net profit drops 9% to ₹658 crore; income from premium rises 12.6% YoY — Details here

ICICI Lombard Q3 results: Net profit drops 9% to 658 crore; income from premium rises 12.6% YoY — Details here

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated13 Jan 2026, 06:10 PM IST
ICICI Lombard General Insurance announced its October to December quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Tuesday, 13 January 2026.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance announced its October to December quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Tuesday, 13 January 2026. (Bloomberg)

ICICI Lombard Q3 results: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd's net profit drops 9% to 658 crore; income from premium rises 12.6% YoY, according to the company's consolidated financial statements released on Tuesday, 13 January 2026.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Read all stock market news here

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance CompanyStock MarketIndian Stock MarketStock Market TodayQ3 Results
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsICICI Lombard Q3 results: Net profit drops 9% to ₹658 crore; income from premium rises 12.6% YoY — Details here
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.