ICICI Lombard Q3 results: Net profit drops 9% to ₹658 crore; income from premium rises 12.6% YoY — Details here

ICICI Lombard Q3 results: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd's net profit drops 9% to ₹658 crore; income from premium rises 12.6% YoY, according to the company's consolidated financial statements released on Tuesday, 13 January 2026.
