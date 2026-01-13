ICICI Lombard Q3 results: Net profit drops 9% to ₹658 crore; income from premium rises 12.6% YoY — Details here

ICICI Lombard Q3 results: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd's net profit drops 9% to ₹658 crore; income from premium rises 12.6% YoY, according to the company's consolidated financial statements released on Tuesday, 13 January 2026.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.