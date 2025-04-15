ICICI Lombard Q4 Results: Net profit drops 2% to ₹510 crore, gross premium income up 10%; dividend declared

ICICI Lombard Q4 Results

Additionally, the insurer’s gross written premium (GWP) increased 10.4 percent to ₹28,257.7 crore in FY25, compared to ₹25,594.2 crore in FY24 while net earned premium grew 17.4 percent to ₹19,800.2 crore during the same period.

Commenting on the results, Sanjeev Mantri, Managing Director & CEO, said, “We delivered strong growth across key financial metrics despite an evolving regulatory landscape.” "Our focus on underwriting quality, digital innovation, and customer experience continues to drive performance,” he added.