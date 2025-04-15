Mint Market

ICICI Lombard Q4 Results: Net profit drops 2% to ₹510 crore, gross premium income up 10%; dividend declared

  • ICICI Lombard Q4 Results: Net profit drops 2% to 510 crore, gross premium income up 10%; dividend declared

Nikita Prasad
Published15 Apr 2025, 08:40 PM IST
Advertisement
ICICI Lombard’s Elevate is designed to accommodate the rapidly evolving ecosystem and offers personalised, customer-centric plans that prioritize comprehensive coverage and flexibility.

ICICI Lombard Q4 Results

Advertisement

Additionally, the insurer’s gross written premium (GWP) increased 10.4 percent to 28,257.7 crore in FY25, compared to 25,594.2 crore in FY24 while net earned premium grew 17.4 percent to 19,800.2 crore during the same period.

Commenting on the results, Sanjeev Mantri, Managing Director & CEO, said, “We delivered strong growth across key financial metrics despite an evolving regulatory landscape.” "Our focus on underwriting quality, digital innovation, and customer experience continues to drive performance,” he added.

Tuesday posted a 1.9% year-on-year decline in net profit for the March quarter at 509.6 crore, compared with 520 crore in the same quarter last year.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsICICI Lombard Q4 Results: Net profit drops 2% to ₹510 crore, gross premium income up 10%; dividend declared
First Published:15 Apr 2025, 08:40 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App