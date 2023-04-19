ICICI Lombard's share price dips over 4% as brokerages trim target price after Q4 results, but retains outlook3 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 01:33 PM IST
- In the fourth quarter, ICICI Lombard recorded a net profit of ₹436.96 crore, rising by 39.82% compared to a profit of ₹312.51 crore in Q4FY22. It posted a premium earned (net) of ₹3,726.03 crore in Q4FY23 compared to ₹3,317.78 crore in Q4FY22, increasing by over 12% Y
General insurance company, ICICI Lombard on Wednesday shed more than 4% on exchanges after brokerages trimmed their target price for the company following Q4 numbers. This is despite brokerages retaining their view on the company for going ahead. ICICI Lombard sustained its growth in Q4FY23 and also reaffirmed its future guidance.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×