On valuation, Emkay's note added, "We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock, with our revised TP of Rs1,400/share (down from Rs1,490, on account of higher Cost of Equity), implying FY25E P/E of 27x and P/B of 5x. The altering regulatory landscape, hyper-competitive market environment in Motor OD, and regulatory requirement of ~18% stake sale by the promoter (ICICI Bank) have been some of the overhangs on the stock. While regulatory clarity is emerging, any improvement in competitive intensity or any clarity on the stake sale by ICICI Bank could be the next positive trigger for the stock."