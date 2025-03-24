ICICI Lombard sets board meeting date to declare Q4 results 2025, final dividend for FY25

ICICI Lombard share price jumped nearly 4% on Monday after the company announced its board meeting next month to consider dividend. ICICI Lombard shares rallied as much as 3.94% to ₹1,790.95 apiece on the BSE.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company announced that the meeting of its board of directors will take place on April 15 to consider and approve financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25 and the whole financial year 2024-2025.

The company’s board will also consider a final dividend for FY25 during its meeting on April 15.

“... we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Mumbai, inter alia to: 1. Consider and approve Audited Financial Results & Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter and financial year ending on March 31, 2025; and 2. Recommend final dividend, if any, for the financial year ending on March 31, 2025,” ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company said in a regulatory filing on March 24.

ICICI Lombard Dividend History ICICI Lombard declared an interim dividend of ₹5.5 per equity share on October 28, 2024. Earlier in the year, the company announced a final dividend of ₹6 per share on June 6, 2024, as per data available on the BSE.

In the calendar year 2023, ICICI Lombard distributed dividends on two occasions. The company declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per share on October 27, 2023, followed by a final dividend of ₹5.50 per share on June 12, 2023. Additionally, on October 27, 2022, the company’s shares traded ex-dividend for an interim dividend of ₹4.50 per share.

ICICI Lombard Q3 Results 2025 ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company reported a rise of 67.9% in net profit for the third quarter of FY25 to ₹724.4 crore boosted by growth in capital gains, compared to ₹431.5 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The gross premium in Q3FY25 dropped marginally by 0.3% to ₹6,214 crore from ₹6,230 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

The solvency ratio was 2.36x as of December 31, 2024, compared to 2.65x in the preceding September quarter and higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.50x.

At 2:40 PM, ICICI Lombard shares were trading 3.94% higher at ₹1,790.95 apiece on the BSE.