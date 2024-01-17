ICICI Lombard: 5 key reasons why Jefferies sees nearly 20% rise in the stock in 2024
Despite the muted returns, global brokerage house Jefferies has a ‘buy’ call on ICICI Lombard with a target price of ₹1,730, implying an over 19 percent upside.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company shares have been up just around 10 percent in the last one year as against an over 20 percent jump in benchmark Nifty. In January as well, while the benchmarks have hit multiple new peaks, the stock is up just 2 percent, still around 3 percent away from its 52-week high of ₹1,491.95, hit on December 1, 2023.
