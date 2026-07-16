ICICI Lombard share price crashes 15% to 52-week low after Q1 profit tanks 46%; Should you buy the dip?

ICICI Lombard Q1 Results 2026: Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company tumbled nearly 15% to their 52-week low of ₹1,544.40 on the BSE on Thursday, July 16, after the insurance company reported a 46% decline in net profit for the first quarter of FY27.

The sharp decline marked the stock's biggest intraday fall in more than six years, with the shares slipping to a two-year low following a weak June quarter performance.

The insurance stock is now more than 25% below its 52-week high of ₹2,064.15, touched in November 2025. It has remained under pressure in recent weeks, declining 10% in one week, 9% in one month, 14% in three months and 17% over the past one year.

ICICI Lombard Q1 Results 2026 ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Wednesday reported a 46% decline in net profit to ₹403 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year. The private sector insurer had posted a profit of ₹747 crore in the April-June quarter of FY26.

The company attributed the decline in profit to the impact of two large fire losses and the Supreme Court's judgment on its motor third-party (TP) portfolio, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to ₹6,813 crore during the June quarter from ₹6,083 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Two large fire losses amounting to ₹63 crore alone increased the combined ratio by one percentage point. In addition, the Supreme Court judgment prompted ICICI Lombard to increase claim reserves in its motor third-party portfolio by ₹165 crore, which added 2.8 percentage points to the combined ratio during the June quarter.

In Q1FY27, the company's Net Premium Earned increased 16% year-on-year to ₹5,950 crore, compared with ₹5,136 crore in the year-ago period.

The insurer's solvency ratio stood at 2.71x as of June 30, 2026, compared with 2.67x as of March 2026, remaining well above the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.50x.

Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) increased 7.5% year-on-year to ₹8,318 crore during the June quarter from ₹7,735 crore a year earlier. However, the growth lagged the general insurance industry's expansion of 10.9% during the same period.

Should you buy the dip? Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFS) described the decline in net profit as "significant".

"PAT was hit by weak underwriting performance and lower-than-expected investment income. Excluding the losses in the fire segment and additional claim reserving in lieu of the Supreme Court verdict in motor TP business, the combined ratio was at 102.3% and PAT at ₹580 crore," the brokerage said.

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MOFS downgraded the stock to 'Neutral' with a target price of ₹1,960, based on 28x FY28E EPS.

Emkay also cut its target price on ICICI Lombard by 10% to ₹1,900, while maintaining its 'Add' rating. According to Emkay, ICICI Lombard's June-quarter performance was impacted by a difficult operating environment and intense competition.