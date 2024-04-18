ICICI Lombard share price jumps over 5% after strong Q4 results; Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company posted a net profit of ₹519 crore in Q4FY24, registering a growth of 19% from ₹436 crore in the year-ago period.
ICICI Lombard share price jumped over 5% in early trade on Wednesday after the company reported strong earnings for the fourth quarter of FY24. ICICI Lombard shares gained as much as 5.27% to ₹1,736.00 apiece on the BSE.
