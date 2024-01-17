ICICI Lombard shares gain over 7%, log biggest intraday jump in 8 months on Q3FY24 earnings
ICICI Lombard General Insurance saw a sharp uptick in its share value, gaining 7.4% in today's trade, following the release of its Q3FY24 financial results.
Despite the weakness in the broader market, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, one of the leading and established private sector general insurance companies in India, saw a sharp uptick in its share value in today's trade, gaining 7.4% to reach an intraday high of ₹1,476 apiece. This was the stock's biggest intraday jump since May 2023.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started