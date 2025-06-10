Behind ICICI Lombard's recent surge: What the headlines won’t tell you

But the stiff pricing competition faced lately from public insurers in retail-focused segments should abate over the next few years, as players gradually conform to the regulatory cap of 30% on expenses of management (EOM), including commissions and promotional expenses. The company also stands to benefit from investments made in recent years towards the expansion of products and distribution in its health insurance segment. Any relief on GST in health insurance can also benefit the company. It is targeting a double-digit growth in the segment.