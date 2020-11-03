ICICI Lombard up 3% on CCI nod for Bharti AXA general insurance biz acquisition

MUMBAI: Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company rose 2.6% on Tuesday following news of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approving the company's acquisition of Bharti AXA's general insurance business.

At 1250 pm, shares of ICICI Lombard traded at ₹1,255.40, up 2.5% from previous close, while the benchmark Sensex was up 1.3% at 40303.90.

Bharti AXA General Insurance is a joint venture between Bharti, an Indian business group with interests in telecom, agriculture business and retail, holding 51% stake and AXA, a global insurance and asset management company, holding the remainder 49% stake. The CCI announcement was made after market hours on Monday.

On 21 August, the ICICI Group company had announced that its board and that of Bharti AXA General Insurance Company has approved entering into definitive agreements for demerger of Bharti AXA's non-life insurance business into ICICI Lombard through a scheme of arrangement.

Based on the share exchange ratio, shareholders of Bharti AXA shall receive 2 shares of ICICI Lombard for every 115 shares of Bharti AXA held by them as on the date of the approval of the proposal by the two respective boards.

The general insurer reported 35% year-on-year rise in its September quarter net profit to ₹415.74 crore. Total income rose 5.3% to ₹2,883.40 crore.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance is a private sector non-life insurer. The company offers a diversified range of products, including motor, health, fire, personal accident, marine, engineering and liability insurance, through multiple distribution channels.

