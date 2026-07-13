ICICI Pru AMC Q1 results: Profit jumps 23% YoY to ₹964.63 crore, revenue rises 17.5%

ICICI Prudential AMC Q1 results: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) on Monday, 13 July, reported a 23% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its profit to ₹964.63 crore for the April-June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY27). In the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the company's profit was ₹783.64 crore.

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Revenue from operations for the quarter under review rose by 17.55% YoY to ₹1,564.22 crore from ₹1,330.67 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's operating revenue saw an 18% YoY jump to ₹1,560 crore, while operating profit at ₹1,100 crore saw a 20% YoY rise.

ICICI Prudential AMC Q1: Key takeaways Total mutual fund QAAUM (quarterly average assets under management) at ₹11,17,222 increased by 18.3% YoY during the quarter. Active mutual fund QAAUM at ₹9,24,698 crore increased by 15.1% YoY.

QAAUM in equity and equity-oriented schemes stood at ₹6,31,215 crore for the quarter, with a market share of 14%.

Monthly systematic transactions for the month of June rose to ₹4,872 crore compared to ₹4,245 crore in June, 2025.

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The company claimed it had the second-highest market share of 13.4% in total MF QAAUM and the highest market share of 13.5% in active MF QAAUM by the end of the June quarter.

The company's customer base increased by 15.1% YoY, standing at 1.73 crore by the end of Q1FY27.

Total expenses during the quarter stood at ₹464.37 crore compared to ₹415.56 crore in Q1FY26.

Employee benefits expenses saw an 11% YoY rise to ₹204 crore from ₹183.72 crore in Q1FY26.

Total comprehensive income rose by 23.23% to ₹959.1 crore from ₹778.3 crore in the same quarter last year.



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