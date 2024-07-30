ICICI Pru, LIC to HDFC Life: Why are insurance stocks rising? — explained

  • Stocks to buy today: LIC has delivered a promising Q1FY25 business update, whereas ICICI Prudential, SBI Life, and HDFC Life have delivered strong Q1 results 2024, say experts

Asit Manohar
Published30 Jul 2024, 12:10 PM IST
Trade Now
Stocks to buy today: LIC share price is better placed, followed by ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company shares, say experts.
Stocks to buy today: LIC share price is better placed, followed by ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company shares, say experts.(Photo: Pixabay)

Stock market news: Insurance stocks have been on an uptrend in the last week. In this period, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company shares have rallied over 8 percent, whereas SBI Life Insurance Company shares have rallied around 8 percent. Shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited have risen around 6 percent in the last week, while LIC share price has registered around 4 percent upside in this time horizon.

According to stock market experts, LIC has delivered a promising Q1FY25 business update, whereas ICICI Prudential, SBI Life, and HDFC Life have delivered strong Q1 results 2024. They said insurance companies were under pressure ahead of the Union Budget 2024 due to the tax rationalisation buzz. But this year's budget had no such surprise package for the insurance sector.

Triggers for insurance stocks

Highlighting the factors fueling insurance stocks in the Indian stock market, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities, said, “Insurance stocks are rising due to promising Q1FY25 business updates followed by strong Q1 results 2024. ICICI Prudential, SBI Life and HDFC Life nas delivered positive Q1FY25 results, while the LIC reported a strong business update during the April to June 2024 quarter. Apart from this, the insurance industry stocks are gaining after the surprise announcement in the Budget 2024. There was a buzz about tax rationalisation in the segment that was only a mere sentiment. The FM hasn't touched the taxation in the insurance sector, which has also gone down well on Dalal Street.”

Unveiling the stock market strategy regarding insurance stocks, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, "LIC share price has strong support at 1120, and it may touch 1200 and 1250 in the near term. Similarly, ICICI Prudential shares have crucial support at 690 while facing a hurdle at 780 apiece level. HDFC Life share price is expected to touch 750 apiece level in the short term, and it has crucial support placed at 690."

Insurance stocks to buy today

When asked about the insurance shares to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking said that the LIC share price is better placed, followed by ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company shares.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹46.75 Cr

1 of 7Read Full Story
₹185.27 T

2 of 7Read Full Story
633

3 of 7Read Full Story
$10 B

4 of 7Read Full Story
137

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹37 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
13

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:30 Jul 2024, 12:10 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsICICI Pru, LIC to HDFC Life: Why are insurance stocks rising? — explained

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

184.30
12:10 PM | 30 JUL 2024
4.1 (2.28%)

Bharat Electronics

318.60
12:10 PM | 30 JUL 2024
-2.75 (-0.86%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

356.40
12:10 PM | 30 JUL 2024
18.6 (5.51%)

Tata Steel

163.40
12:10 PM | 30 JUL 2024
0.55 (0.34%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Computer Age Management Services

4,643.10
11:55 AM | 30 JUL 2024
360.7 (8.42%)

M M T C

112.90
11:55 AM | 30 JUL 2024
7.86 (7.48%)

Jindal Saw

640.15
11:55 AM | 30 JUL 2024
37.7 (6.26%)

Fine Organic Industries

5,679.00
11:53 AM | 30 JUL 2024
325.75 (6.09%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,864.001,030.00
    Chennai
    70,451.001,094.00
    Delhi
    69,970.00-409.00
    Kolkata
    70,933.001,303.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue