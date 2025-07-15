ICICI Pru Life Q1 results: Net profit rises 34% YoY to ₹302.08 crore

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company on Tuesday reported a net profit growth of 34% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, at ₹302.08 crore, compared to ₹225.4 crore in the year-ago period. In its exchange filing, the company stated that the increase was attributed to reduced new business strain along with improved investment income from shareholder investments.

The company’s net premium income for the reported quarter grew by 8% YoY to ₹8,503 crore, versus ₹7,875 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

“ICICI Prudential Life reported a total premium growth of 8.1% year-on-year in Q1-FY2026 on the back of its extensive distribution and comprehensive product suite,” said the company in an exchange filing.

The value of new business (VNB) for Q1-FY2026 was recorded at ₹457 crore, down 3.2% year-on-year. With an annual premium equivalent (APE) of ₹1,864 crore, the VNB margin was reported at 24.5%.

“In line with our strategy to place our customers at the centre of everything we do, simplifying our products and processes, strengthening our distribution network, aligning our cost structures with our product portfolio and proactively managing business risks, our Q1-FY2026 performance demonstrates the strength and resilience of our business model,” said Anup Bagchi, MD & CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, in an exchange filing.

Additionally, the cost-to-premium ratio enhanced from 24.0% in Q1-FY2025 to 21.2% in Q1-FY2026, while the cost-to-premium for the savings segment improved from 16.8% to 14.1%.

The company is actively pursuing several cost optimization strategies to align the cost structure with the product offerings. As of June 30, 2025, the assets under management by ICICI Prudential Life Insurance amounted to ₹3.2 lakh crore.

ICICI Pru Life share price today ICICI Pru Life share price today opened at ₹672.65 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹693 per share, and an intraday low of ₹659.80 per share.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, ICICI Pru Life share price has witnessed volatile swings following its quarterly earnings announcement.

However, the overall chart structure remains positive, with prices forming a higher top–higher bottom pattern. On the downside, strong support is seen around ₹640, aligning with the 200-day simple moving average (200DSMA), while immediate resistance is placed near ₹680, which coincides with the previous swing high. A buy-on-dips strategy is preferred for this counter, and a decisive breakout above ₹680 could potentially propel the stock towards ₹750.