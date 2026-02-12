Mint Market
Subscribe

ICICI Prudential AMC gets RBI nod buy 9.95% stake each in Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank, RBL Bank, four other lenders

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, along with group entities of ICICI Bank, received RBI nod to acquire an aggregate holding of up to 9.95% of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, and three other lenders.

Ankit Gohel
Published12 Feb 2026, 06:49 AM IST
Advertisement
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company share price ended 0.36% lower at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,044.55 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday,
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company share price ended 0.36% lower at ₹3,044.55 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday,(Photo: Bloomberg)
AI Quick Read

ICICI Bank on Wednesday announced that it received approvals from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which permits ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, along with group entities of the Bank, to acquire an aggregate holding of up to 9.95% of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in eight other banks.

These banks include Bandhan Bank, City Union Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, The Karur Vysya Bank and RBL Bank.

“The approval requires ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company to acquire major shareholding within a period of one year from the date of RBI letter failing which the approval would stand cancelled,” ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing on February 11.

Advertisement

ICICI Prudential AMC said that as an investment manager, it would be acquiring the equity shares of these banks on behalf of schemes of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), including investment strategies under Specialised Investment Fund, Schemes under Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) and clients of Portfolio Management Services (PMS) of the AMC.

On Wednesday, ICICI Bank share price ended 0.03% higher at 1,405.90 apiece, while ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company share price ended 0.36% lower at 3,044.55 apiece on the BSE.

Read all Stock Market news here

ICICI BankIcici Prudential Ast Mgt Company
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsICICI Prudential AMC gets RBI nod buy 9.95% stake each in Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank, RBL Bank, four other lenders
Read Next Story