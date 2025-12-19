ICICI Prudential AMC share price LIVE: 5th ICICI group firm set to list today — GMP signals 24% listing gains

ICICI Prudential AMC share price LIVE: The buzz around the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO remains high, with investors keenly tracking the listing of one of India's biggest asset managers. ICICI Prudential AMC IPO listing date is Friday, December 19.

Ahead of the listing, ICICI Prudential AMC shares have already bagged a ‘buy’ call. Prabhudas Lilladher (PL) Capital pegged the ICICI Prudential AMC share price target at ₹3,000, as it assigned a ‘buy’ rating. The brokerage expects ICICI Prudential to outperform peers, delivering equity average assets under management growth 2.5% higher than the industry over FY25–28, translating into a strong 18.5% CAGR in core PAT.

Upon listing, ICICI Prudential AMC will become the fifth ICICI group company to list on the bourses, after ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Life Insurance and ICICI Securities.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP today

The grey market premium (GM) trend for ICICI Prudential AMC IPO remains quite robust, signalling double-digit gains for IPO investors.

According to market sources, ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP today is the highest yet at ₹520. This means that shares of ICICI Prudential AMC are trading ₹520 above the offer price. At the prevailing GMP, ICICI Prudential AMC IPO shares could list at ₹2615 — a premium of around 24%. In other words, the grey market is signalling that the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO listing price would be around ₹2,685 ( ₹2165 + 520).

Grey market premium signals investor willingness to pay over and above the offer price.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Details

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO, open for bidding from December 12 to December 16, was booked 39.17 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 123.87 times, the non-institutional investor portion 22.04 times, and the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment 2.53 times.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO price band was set at ₹2,061–2,165 per share, valuing the firm at approximately ₹1.07 lakh crore.

The IPO was entirely an offer for sale by UK-based promoter Prudential Corporation Holdings. This means that the company itself will not receive any proceeds.

Track this space for LIVE updates on ICICI Prudential AMC IPO listing today.