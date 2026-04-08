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ICICI Prudential AMC sets board meeting date to declare final dividend for FY26

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd's board will meet on April 13, 2026, to approve financial results for the year ending March 31, 2026, and consider recommending a final dividend for shareholders.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published8 Apr 2026, 02:17 PM IST
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ICICI Prudential AMC sets board meeting date to declare final dividend for FY26
ICICI Prudential AMC sets board meeting date to declare final dividend for FY26(Reuters)
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ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd informed exchanges that its board of directors will meet on Monday, 13 April 2026, to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2026.

The company also indicated that the board will evaluate and potentially recommend a final dividend for the financial year on the same day.

“….the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled on Monday, April 13, 2026, will inter alia consider and recommend declaration of final dividend, if any, to the shareholders for the financial year ending on March 31, 2026,” said the firm in an exchange filing.

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About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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