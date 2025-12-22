ICICI Prudential AMC share price dips after strong debut last week. Opportunity to buy?

Stock market today: ICICI Prudential AMC share price extended its losing streak for the second straight session after a stellar debut on Friday. ICICI Prudential AMC share price today opened downside and touched an intraday low of ₹2,531.10 apiece on the NSE within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. While hitting this intraday low, the AMC stock logged around 2.50% dip against the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO listing price of ₹2600 on the NSE.

According to stock market experts, the AMC stock is poised for an upside in the short to medium term, and any dip in the ICICI Prudential AMC share price should be seen as an opportunity for bottom fishing.

ICICI Prudential AMC share price target Speaking on the outlook of ICICI Prudential AMC share price, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said, “ICICI Prudential AMC share price listed at ₹2,606.20 on BSE and at ₹2,600 on NSE. The share closed at ₹2,586.70, a gain of ₹421.70, or 19.48%. The gains were impressive because this was a mega issue of over ₹10,600 crores. Furthermore, the delivery volume on day one was a massive 2.22 crore shares, accounting for 70.82% of the totaltraded volume of 3.14 crore shares. The issue size was 4.89 crore shares, and if one were to consider it without the anchor position, this would reduce to 2.93 crore shares. This means that on day one, as much as 75.57% of the non-anchor position has changed hands. This augurs well for the share and signals fresh upsides in the short to medium term for the share.”

Highlighting the strong fundamentals of ICICI Prudential AMC shares, Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, said, “The company is among India’s leading asset management firms, backed by ICICI Bank and Prudential Plc, with a diversified presence across equity, debt, hybrid, and passive fund segments. Its strong brand equity, consistent investment performance, and extensive distribution network have enabled it to build a resilient and scalable asset management franchise. The IPO witnessed healthy demand across investor categories, supported by the company’s strong market position, stable cash flow generation, and high return ratios.”

Advising ICICI Prudential AMC shareholders to maintain strict stop loss, Shivani Nyati said, “Structural tailwinds such as increasing SIP inflows, deeper penetration of mutual funds in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, and growing preference for professionally managed investments support long-term prospects. Short-term Investors and traders may consider booking profits after the strong listing gains, while long-term investors may hold the position from a medium-to-long-term perspective, keeping a stop-loss near ₹2350 to protect downside risk.”

On ICICI Prudential AMC share price target that shareholders can keep in mind, Nilesh Choudhary, Founder and CEO, Aikyam Capital Group, said, “For long term investment goals, the profile of one of India's largest AMCs, with a massive network of distribution through ICICI Bank, suggests that there will be continued structural growth, in line with the growth of mutual funds in India. Some brokerages have issued 'Buy' ratings, suggesting a target of around 3000/- per share, which signals around a 40% upside from the IPO price of ₹2165 over a period of time.”

Prabhudas Lilladher has already initiated coverage on ICICI Prudential AMC shares with a target price of ₹3,000 per share.