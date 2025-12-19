ICICI Prudential AMC share price dips below listing price. Opportunity to buy?

ICICI Prudential AMC share price opened on the BSE and the NSE at a bumper 20% premium on Friday. ICICI Prudential AMC shares opened on the BSE at ₹2,606.20, whereas on the NSE, it listed at ₹2,600 apiece. However, the newly listed AMC stock failed to sustain its higher levels and came under pressure from profit booking. Within an hour of the share listing, ICICI Prudential AMC share price touched an intraday low of ₹2,575 per share on the NSE and ₹2,573.90 on the BSE.

According to stock market experts, this dip presents an opportunity for those who were unable to apply or failed to secure company shares despite using the public issue. However, they maintained that stock is a portfolio stock and suited only to those investors who have a long-term view.

ICICI Prudential AMC share price outlook Speaking on the bumper opening of ICICI Prudential AMC shares, Harshal Dasani, Business Head, INVAsset PMS, said, "The listing of ICICI Prudential today was a classic reminder that IPO outcomes are ultimately driven by institutional conviction rather than short-term hype. Retail participation remained muted throughout the subscription period, partly due to fluctuating grey-market premiums and uncertainty surrounding near-term listing gains. GMP volatility often deters retail investors seeking quick momentum, but the strong demand from qualified institutional buyers tells a very different story. QIBs anchored the issue and provided depth to the order book, which translated into a stellar 21% opening, underlining confidence in the company’s long-term business model rather than just listing-day optics."

Advising long-term investors to buy and hold the scrip, Harshal Dasani said, "From a fundamentals perspective, ICICI Prudential stands out for balance-sheet strength and consistency. The company operates with healthy capital adequacy, a solvency position comfortably above regulatory thresholds, and a business mix that supports stable return ratios over cycles. Its return on equity profile, cost discipline, and steady growth in assets under management reflect a franchise built for compounding rather than sharp bursts of performance. This is not a sprint stock. It is more of a tortoise in the portfolio—slow, steady, and resilient. For investors with a medium-to-long-term horizon, holding such businesses often proves rewarding, as incremental growth, strong governance, and disciplined capital allocation quietly compound value over time, irrespective of short-term market noise."

Calling ICICI Prudential AMC shares a portfolio stock, Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer from Master Capital Services, said, "With rising penetration of mutual funds, steady SIP inflows and increasing preference for professionally managed assets, the sector’s growth outlook remains favourable. ICICI AMC, with a robust distribution network and a focus on profitability, place it as a potential compounder over time. That said, with post-listing valuation, sustained AUM growth, stable market conditions, and cost discipline will be critical factors that will define further upside. From a long-term investor’s perspective, the company offers a strong position in India’s wealth creation journey."

"Short-term Investors and traders may consider booking profits after the strong listing gains, while long-term investors may hold the position from a medium-to-long-term perspective, keeping a stop-loss near ₹2350 to protect downside risk," said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart.

ICICI Prudential AMC shares: Buy, sell or hold? On the suggestion to allottees post-bumper debut, Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst at Mehta Equities, said, "With a strong pedigree of ICICI Bank and Prudential, robust digital adoption and low concentration risk across schemes, we believe ICICI Prudential AMC could command a premium valuation multiple than its peers. Given its dominant market position and long-term tailwinds from the financialization of household savings. Accordingly, we recommend investors to HOLD allotment for the long term.”

"For non-allotted investors, we advise against chasing the stock on listing day and suggest waiting for more reasonable entry levels post listing, as near-term volatility or price consolidation cannot be ruled out amid cautious market sentiment," the Mehta Equities expert said.

Prabhudas Lilladher has assigned a ‘buy’ tag to ICICI Prudential AMC shares with a target price of ₹3,000 apiece.