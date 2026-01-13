ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Q3 Results: Net profit rises 19% YoY to ₹387 crore; VNB margin expands to 24.4%

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹387.15 crore in the third quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 19.15% from ₹324.91 crore in the year-ago period.
At 1:45 PM, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price was trading 3.58% higher at ₹704.20 apiece on the BSE.
(More to come)
