ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price drops 10% after Q3 earnings
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price dropped 10 per cent a day after the company announced its Q3FY24 earnings. The company reported a flat net profit of ₹227 crore for the quarter.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price cracked almost 10 per cent in early trade on BSE on Thursday, January 18, a day after the company announced its December quarter (Q3FY24) earnings. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price opened at ₹464.90 against the previous close of ₹515 and soon plunged to hit its 10 per cent lower circuit of ₹463.50. ICICI Prudential share price traded 7.52 per cent lower at ₹476.25 around 9:40 am.
