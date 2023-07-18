ICICI Prudential Life Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 33% on year to ₹207 crore1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 02:12 PM IST
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance reports a 33% YoY rise in Q1FY24 net profit to ₹207 crore, but a 12% decrease sequentially. Stock trading at ₹587.30.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Ltd on Tuesday reported an 33% year-on-year rise in its standalone net profit for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹207 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹156 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the standalone net profit was down 12%. ICICI Prudential Life shares were trading at ₹587.30 apiece, up 0.83% on BSE.
