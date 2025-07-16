ICICI Prudential Life share price dips 4% post Q1 results: Should you buy or sell the stock?

Stock Market Today: ICICI Prudential Life share price declined up to 4% post Q1 results announced by the company after market hours on Tuesday: While Q1 results came ahead of analysts expectations, the pace of growth is what remains to be watched for moving forward.

ICICI Prudential Life Q1 Results ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd On Tuesday, I had reported a 34% increase in first-quarter earnings, boosted by higher group policy premiums and decreased operational costs.

The life insurance posted a net profit of 3.02 billion rupees for the quarter ended June 30, compared to 2.25 billion rupees the previous year.

The earnings growth and strong Q1 performance, as per analysts, was led by margin improvement.

Analysts at HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Ltd believe that margin improvement is being driven by a favorable product mix, an increase in sum assured, additional rider attachments, and cost savings. ICICI Prudential Life's margins improved for the second consecutive quarter.

However, its top-line performance is still lagging, said analysts.

The value of new business (VNB), or expected profit from new policies, declined 3.2% to 4.57 billion rupees during the quarter. The Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) is a key metric used to measure the value of new business sales, which declined 5% y-o-y in 1QFY26 due to a slowdown in linked product sales and a high base.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company - Analysts views on growth and valuations In 1QFY26, APE growth was slower than expected, as it was impacted by slower offtake in group business and higher sales in single premium annuities, said HSBC Securities and Capital Markets . HSBC thus had lowered its FY26 APE estimate by 4%. However, thanks to the margin surprise, they have increased their FY26 VNB margin assumption by 20 basis points. They keep their FY27-28 estimated APE growth and margin estimates broadly unchanged.

HSBC analysts believe that investments made in distribution and softening of sector headwinds should aid IPRU’s APE growth, which we view as a critical factor for a valuation re-rating. Additionally, the current valuation at a 1.6x FY27e EV appears attractive.

HSBC Securities and Capital Markets thereby has retained its Buy rating, with a revised target price of ₹740 compared to ₹750 earlier.

JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd also feels that , the stock trades at inexpensive valuations of 1.8 times and 1.6 times FY26 and FY27 estimated Enterprise Value, or EV, respectively, implying 15 and 12 times FY26 and FY27 estimated EVOP, or Embedded Value Operating Profit, respectively. . The stock trades at a significant discount to HDFC Life and SBI Life, as per JM Financial.

With growth improving to industry levels as the base effect eases in 2HFY26 and margins near Q1 levels, JM Financials sees a sharp rerating in the stock. With this, they have raised their target price to ₹760 from ₹730 earlier and reiterate BUY, maintaining IPRU as the preferred pick in the life insurance space.