ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund books partial profit in THIS chemical stock after a 45% YTD rally. Details here

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund sold some of its stake in the pesticides and agrochemicals major UPL on July 22.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, though a regulatory filing on July 23 said it had sold 1,43,83,557 shares, equivalent to 2 per cent of total shares of UPL, during December 12, 2024, to July 22, 2025, in the secondary market.

After the stake sale, the fund house's stake in UPL reduced to 2,88,84,651 shares, or 3.12 per cent of the total shares, from 4,32,68,208 shares, or 5.12 per cent, earlier.

UPL share price trend The UPL share price has gained 45 per cent this year, defying market volatility. In the same period, the equity benchmark Sensex has risen by nearly 5 per cent.

On a monthly scale, the chemical stock has gained over 10 per cent in July after a 5 per cent gain in June.

The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹730.30 in the previous session on July 22, while it plumbed a 52-week low of ₹483.82 on November 13 last year. The stock has surged 50 per cent from its 52-week low.

On Thursday, July 24, UPL share price opened at ₹724.85 against its previous close of ₹727.25 and touched its intraday high and low of ₹728.70 and ₹718.65, respectively. Around 2:35 PM, the stock traded 0.20 per cent up at ₹728.70, while the Sensex was 0.60 per cent down at 82,241.

UPL Q1 results preview UPL will report its Q1FY26 results on Friday, August 1, 2025. Experts expect the numbers to be subdued due to poor show of markets in Latin America, the US and Europe.

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities estimates flat revenues year-on-year (YoY) for UPL, with healthy growth in India offset by pressure in Latin America and sluggish markets in the US and Europe.

Kotak expects UPL's adjusted PAT to rise by 2.8 per cent YoY, but EBITDA may decline by 14.5 per cent YoY.

Kotak said the contribution margins should continue to recover, but a large forex impact amid appreciation in the BRL versus the INR is expected.

"Based on recent news reports of a receivables settlement with Brazilian distributor Lavoro, we expect some write-downs--potentially nearly ₹50 crore. We expect the company to report a net loss for the quarter. Net debt should increase quarter-on-quarter, owing to the usual seasonal uptick in debt; UPL has also repaid $400 million of perpetual bonds," said Kotak.

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, UPL is likely to witness flattish growth in Q1FY26, primarily led by a decline in Latin America, while India is expected to deliver healthy growth.

Motilal's estimates shows, UPL's Q1FY26 adjusted PAT may decline 4.7 per cent YoY, while revenue may drop by 0.5 per cent YoY.

"The India business is expected to perform well in Q1FY26, driven by better volumes and pricing. The price trend in raw materials, debt levels, global demand-supply scenario, and capex plans are the key monitorables," said Motilal Oswal.

