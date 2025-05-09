ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund buys Ethos shares amid 230% rise in five years

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund purchased 15,295 shares of Ethos on May 7, 2025. Through its different schemes, it previously acquired 5,54,721 shares of the company on December 9, 2022. Currently, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund holds a 7.06% ownership stake in Ethos.

“The fund under its schemes has carried out net acquisition of 15,295 shares of the company on May 7, 2025. As a result, the shareholding of the fund has increased by more than 2% of the paid-up capital of the company as compared to previous disclosure on December 09, 2022 for 5.03%,” said ICICI Prudential Asset Management company in an exchange filing.

According to the exchange filing, the total acquisition occurred between December 9, 2022, and May 7, 2025.

Recently, Ethos announced its results for the fourth quarter, revealing a revenue increase of 23.3% year-on-year to ₹311.31 crore, up from ₹252.52 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA saw a rise of 32.3%, reaching ₹47.59 crore compared to ₹36 crore previously, while the operating margin improved from 14.2% to 15.3% during the same period last year.

The net profit grew by 8.1% to ₹22.74 crore, impacted by a significant increase of 33.1% in depreciation expenses, totaling ₹16.9 crore, as per reports.

Ethos share price Ethos share price has surged 230% in the span of 5 years, the stock today surged nearly 3%. Ethos share price today touched an intraday high of ₹2,503 apiece on the BSE, and touched an intraday low of ₹2,388.60.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments said that Ethos share price has been consolidating in a 67-day range between ₹2,750 and ₹2,220 with no clear signs of institutional accumulation or distribution. The preceding trend was bearish, suggesting this could be a continuation pattern. A breach below the key support of ₹2,200 will confirm the breakdown, opening the path towards ₹1,900. Until then, the stock remains in a wait-and-watch zone, with price action near ₹2,200 being crucial for the next directional move.

