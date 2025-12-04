ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund raises stake in LIC Housing Finance to 5.22%

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, under its various schemes, has bought additional shares of LIC Housing Finance, raising its stake in the company to more than 5%. In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company announced the details of the acquisition of equity stake in LIC Housing Finance.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund acquired 12,95,540 shares of LIC Housing Finance, representing 0.24% stake in the company, on December 02, 2025.

Prior to the transaction, the fund held a total of 2,74,11,303 equity shares, or 4.98% stake, in LIC Housing Finance. With the latest acquisition, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has increased its stake in LIC Housing Finance to 5.22%, holding 2,87,06,843 shares of the company.

The transaction has been carried out through the secondary market on December 2, 2020, as per the regulatory filing.

“As a result of the aforesaid purchase, the shareholding of the Fund has exceeded 5% of the paid-up capital of the company. The holding by schemes of the Fund are from an investment perspective and not with the objective of seeking any controlling interest,” the regulatory filing said.

LIC Housing Finance Shareholding Pattern According to the LIC Housing Finance shareholding pattern at the end of September 2025, promoters held 45.24% stake, while Public shareholders held 54.76% stake in the company.

A total of 41 mutual funds held 18.24% stake in the company as of September 30, 2025. Meanwhile, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) held 2.48% stake.

LIC Housing Finance Share Price History LIC Housing Finance share price has fallen 5% in one month and has declined 9% in six months. The stock has dropped 14% over the past one year, while it has risen 39% in three years. LIC Housing Finance share price has rallied 57% in the past five years.