ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund raises stake in this healthcare stock. Details here

In a sign of confidence, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund raised its stake in Rainbow Childrens Medicare, one of the country's leading pediatric multi-specialty and perinatal care hospital chains to over 5%.

In its regulatory filing on Monday, March 23, Rainbow Childrens Medicare informed investors that ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund acquired an additional 1,60,949 shares, or 0.16%, on March 19 via the open market. The fund acquired the equity shares through its various equity schemes.

Following this acquisition, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund now owns a 5.08% stake in the company, the regulatory filing showed. However, the company has not disclosed the price at which the fund house acquired these shares.

This fresh acquisition comes at a time when the stock has been witnessing severe volatility amid the broader market sell-off. According to Trendlyne shareholding data, promoters own the majority stake in the company at 49.8% as of the December-ended quarter.

FIIs and DIIs hold 19.2% and 19.5% stakes, respectively. The remaining 11.4% stake is held by general public shareholders.

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Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price trend The company’s shares appear to be in a downward spiral, as they have been trending lower since July 2025, closing most of the subsequent months in the red. From the July 2025 high of ₹1,645 apiece, the stock has lost 33% of its value, and during this period, it has closed seven out of nine months in the negative zone, including March.

The shares debuted on the Indian stock market in May 2022, and in the following months until November 2024, the stock witnessed a near one-way rally, hitting a record high of ₹1,709 apiece. However, it lost momentum thereafter and has remained in a bearish trend, declining 35% from that peak.

Despite the recent correction, the stock’s three-year return remains positive at 51.50%. In terms of financials, the company reported a net profit of ₹74 crore in Q3, slightly higher than the ₹69 crore reported in the same period last year.

The revenue from operations during the reporting quarter came in at ₹445 crore, higher than the ₹398 crore posted in the December 2024 quarter.

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