ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund raises stake in Travel Food Services, shares rise

Travel Food Services share price traded higher on Wednesday, snapping its three-day losing streak, amid a bullish trend in the broader Indian stock market today. Travel Food Services shares rose as much as 1.58% to an intraday high of ₹1,204.45 apiece on the BSE.
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has announced the acquisition of an additional stake in Travel Food Services, increasing its total shareholding in the company to above 5%.
In a regulatory filing, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund said it bought 1,00,011 equity shares of Travel Food Services on June 08, 2026, representing 0.076% stake in the company. The transaction has been done through the open market.
“As a result of this purchase, the shareholding of the fund has exceeded 5% of the paid-up capital of the company,” ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund said.
Prior to the acquisition, the fund house held 65,06,265 shares of Travel Food Services, representing 4.94% stake in the company.
After the latest transaction, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund now holds a total of 66,06,276 shares of Travel Food Services, representing 5.017% stake in the company.
Travel Food Services share price has fallen over 4% in one month, and has risen 3% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The stock has declined 7% in six months.
Travel Food Services shares hit a 52-week high of ₹1,443.00 apiece on 27 November 2025, and touched a 52-week low of ₹1,009.00 apiece on 04 August 2025, on the BSE.
At 2:20 PM, Travel Food Services share price was trading 0.78% higher at ₹1,195.00 apiece on the BSE.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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